Early Release For Violent Killer Highlights What A Joke Our Justice System Really Is

The Parole Board’s decision to grant an early release from prison for a man found guilty of a brutal and unprovoked attack is yet another example of the justice system failing at its core, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Emilio Richard Mac Tanirau Whaanga was sentenced to an already pathetic three and a half years for headbutting and killing a man over a carpark, and will now serve less than half of that sentence, in one of the most blatant examples of a failure of justice.”

“When Whaanga killed this innocent man, he was already serving a community sentence for stomping on another man's neck while he lay unconscious on the pavement.”

“How can we accept this lack of accountability for this violent killer’s actions? Where is the justice for the victim and their families?”

“It is as insulting as it is dangerous that this violent criminal is let back into our community.”

“We have a justice system that is hell-bent on bending over backward for offenders, for their rights and their considerations while accountability, justice, and the safety of the community is left as an after-thought.”

“Frustration is building within our communities at the failing justice system in New Zealand. It is only a matter of time before people start getting angry.”

“There is zero point in adhering to some meaningless loopy left-wing rhetoric of measuring success in the system by focusing on a falling prison muster – this is what happens,"says Mr Ball.

“This approach is making our justice system look like a joke and making our society a more dangerous place.”

