Royal Commission Statement – Proposed Changes To Terms Or Reference



The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry was advised yesterday of Cabinet’s decision to “narrow its scope by removing the requirement for it to look at modern day care policy settings”.

The Royal Commission will speak to the Minster of Internal Affairs to clarify the nature and extent of this change and the implications for survivors and those currently in care.

During consultations leading to the Terms of Reference, survivors expressed their clear expectation that sharing their experience would contribute to ending abuse and neglect in care now and in the future in both state and faith-based care. Commissioners constantly hear this message from the survivors both in private sessions and during the public hearing. They want the Commission to deliver on this commitment.

This independent Commission still has a lot of work to do in revealing the full extent of the abuse, neglect and injustices suffered by survivors in the past and this important work will continue throughout the Inquiry’s duration. We are hearing from survivors that this abuse is still happening.

It is imperative that any changes to current care systems and practices be informed by past learnings. Our recommendations about these will be outlined in our reports, including the final report. The Commission welcomes the extension to 30 June 2023 to ensure the work can be completed.

The Commission advised the Minister earlier this year that a full redress report will be completed by November 2021 and public consultation on this will commence shortly.

The Royal Commission encourages survivors, particularly from the disproportionally represented Māori, Pacific and disabled communities, to continue to come forward to engage with us as we know that the force of our work - informed by survivors’ experiences - will make a difference.

We acknowledge that learning about these changes may be distressing for survivors and encourage them and/or their whanau to contact us on 0800 222 727 or contact@abuseincare.org.nz to raise any concerns.

© Scoop Media

