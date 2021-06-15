Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mike King Returning His New Zealand Order Of Merit Medal In Wellington On Wednesday 16th June

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: Authority PR

Mike King will return his New Zealand Order of Merit medal in Wellington, on Wednesday 16 June.

He is travelling to the Capital to meet with a young boy who recently lost his brother to suicide, and has been unable to access support services via the Ministry of Health.

He will return his New Zealand Order of Merit medal to Cabinet Office, at the Beehive.

Since contacting the Cabinet Office to return his medal, King has sought clarification on whether his voluntary resignation would be noted on the New Zealand Gazette website.

“It is important people know that I voluntarily returned the medal rather than having it stripped,” says King

“I don’t want future generations speculating on my character,” he adds.

Mike King will be returning the medal following a silent march from Te Papa to Parliament. The silent march is open to the public, with friends and families who’ve suffered from suicide of loved ones expected to be there.

The group will leave Te Papa at 12pm and walk along the waterfront to Parliament.

The walk is not a protest, it is peaceful action in solidarity with New Zealand families who continue to struggle to access adequate mental health support for their children’s deteriorating mental health condition.

There will be no speeches or dissent. There will be gratitude hugs for whoever needs it in the end.

