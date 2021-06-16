Good News: Taxpayers Just Saved $99 Million
Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news that Team New Zealand
has
rejected the Government’s $99 million
offer to host the America’s Cup in New Zealand,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“This is sad news for America’s Cup
fans, but good news for taxpayers and Auckland ratepayers.
We just saved $99 million. That money can now go to more
deserving causes: Pharmac, Police, nurses, roads, debt
repayment, or even tax relief that puts food on the tables
of hard-working New
Zealanders.”
