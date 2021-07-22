Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell
to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in
2020, Stats NZ said today.
Increases in household
spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in
household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed
throughout 2020.
“Household spending increased in
the March 2021 quarter, after having been kept in check for
much of 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions,” national accounts
senior manager Paul Pascoe said.
