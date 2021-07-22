Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today.

Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020.

“Household spending increased in the March 2021 quarter, after having been kept in check for much of 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions,” national accounts senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

