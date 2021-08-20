Union movement remembers Sir Michael Cullen
Friday, 20 August 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
The Council of Trade Unions extends our condolences on the
death of Sir Michael Cullen.
CTU President Richard
Wagstaff comments on the lasting legacy of Sir
Michael.
"Working people acknowledge and thank Sir Michael
for his foresight and leadership on so many issues but
specifically on the introduction of KiwiSaver."
"KiwiSaver
has seen working New Zealanders prepare for their retirement
in a structured meaningful way, which they never had before.
It has been hugely successful scheme and has seen a shift in
how New Zealanders feel about saving."
"Sir Michael also
led the turnaround from the disastrous neo liberal economic
experiment that preceded his time. That experiment hurt so
many working people, and Sir Michael brought about policies
that began some reversal of economic inequality and rebuilt
public services."
"Sir Michael was a friend to working
people. He made Aotearoa a better place. He will be sorely
missed," Wagstaff said.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
