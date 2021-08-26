People and place are important for Māori housing

It’s about wellbeing – people and place are important for Māori housing

Māori who lived close to their ancestral marae were more likely to experience a range of positive cultural outcomes, and own their homes, than those who lived further away. However, they were more likely to face economic hardship, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

New information on Māori housing and wellbeing was published today in Te Pā Harakeke – Māori housing and wellbeing 2021, bringing together data from Census, the General Social Survey, and Te Kupenga (Tatauranga Aotearoa’s survey of Māori wellbeing).

“Good quality housing contributes to physical and mental health, but for many Māori a home is more than just having a roof over their heads. It is also about being connected to people and place – their whakapapa,” work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager, Sean Broughton said.

