People and place are important for Māori housing
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
It’s about wellbeing – people and place are
important for Māori housing
Māori who lived close
to their ancestral marae were more likely to experience a
range of positive cultural outcomes, and own their homes,
than those who lived further away. However, they were more
likely to face economic hardship, Stats NZ Tatauranga
Aotearoa said today.
New information on Māori housing
and wellbeing was published today in
Te Pā Harakeke – Māori housing and wellbeing 2021,
bringing together data from Census, the General Social
Survey, and Te Kupenga (Tatauranga Aotearoa’s survey of
Māori wellbeing).
“Good quality housing contributes
to physical and mental health, but for many Māori a home is
more than just having a roof over their heads. It is also
about being connected to people and place – their
whakapapa,” work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior
manager, Sean Broughton said.
