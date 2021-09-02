Te Kahu O Taonui Welcome The Appointment Of Eru Lyndon
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: Te Kahu o Taonui
Te Kahu O Taonui Welcome The Appointment Of Eru Lyndon As
Regional Public Services Commissioner
Te Kahu o Taonui
have been working collectively with agencies to advance
regional priorities in Whai Kāinga (Housing); Community Led
Capability; He Puke Tāngata (workforce); and Wai (water)
security for over 12 months
The main thrust of these
relationships has been to improve access to public services
for Northlanders, to enhance agency, to strengthen Iwi
Māori relationships, and to power up our region so that
decisions about the future of Te Taitokerau are made by our
Te Taitokerau Iwi and communities.
Te Kahu o Taonui
are thrilled to see Eru being designated formally as the
Regional Public Services Commissioner to continue to bring
agencies together to work collaboratively with Iwi Māori
and community leaders.
Te Kahu o Taonui note his new
role is "strengthened by the ability to resolve barriers to
achieving outcomes for communities, and to escalate issues
where a regional solution is not readily
apparent".
Chairman of Te Kahu o Taonui Harry
Burkhardt says "Eru has proven himself to be invaluable in
ensuring Iwi have a place at the table of strategic decision
making, he has respected our role as Te Tiriti partners
which includes our dual responsibility for care. We look
forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership and run
hard at the strategic issues that will have the greatest
impact on whānau, hapū and
iwi".
