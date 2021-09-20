Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Left Out of the AUKUS Military Initiative

Monday, 20 September 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Mark Rais

NZ Left Out of the AUKUS Military Initiative that was Not Formed for Defence

By Mark Rais

The recently announced military alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, and the government of Australia is related to strategic and vital sales of naval weapons capability and not a unique new defence strategy.

There is significant rhetoric whereby some New Zealand media are calling for an end to our nuclear policy to ensure we are not left out of these military alliances. The recent remarks go so far as to suggest that New Zealand being left out of the AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) alliance poses a threat to our safety.

To these particular idealists I submit that neither the United States nor Australia have any documented plans to provide military protection for New Zealand in the event of a regional conflict or direct invasionary threat.

This is based on the strategic principal whereby any expansive conflict that involves New Zealand directly, would have already engaged both the United States and Australia.

The belief that during theatre wide conflict either nation will redirect operational forces to assist New Zealand is naïve at best. Their own strategic initiatives would focus on aggressively confronting enemy forces at their homelands or countering any engagement against existing strategic posts, seen as essential for winning the war.

Therefore, it is a more reasonable strategic position for New Zealand to posture as primarily neutral, and not engage in any direct conflict -- given both its military expenditure levels and the likelihood that a regional Pacific conflict will immediately be robust and multinational.

The United States has and will likely continue to call on New Zealand SoG community and other specialised services if and when needed. This has been and continues to be a more strategic and functional cooperation.

Moreover, if a regional conflict were to break out, it is conceivable that New Zealand being excluded from the AUKUS military alliance potentially offers a better opportunity for defence and de-escalation.

A superficial review of the primary players in the South Pacific region, including Japan and the Philippines, helps to contextualise the vastness and intensity of any regional conflict, were it to break out.

There is little possibility that any direct military engagement in this part of the world would remain minor. The AUKUS alliance validates this further, as regional players are significantly expanding military weapons systems and capability.

Nearly all of the regional players in the South Pacific are armed substantially for prolonged war.

Perhaps the question should not be why New Zealand was left out of the recently announced AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) military initiative.

Instead the question to raise is what will be New Zealand and Canada’s role as international players going forward? Will they use this as an opportunity to redefine their roles as more neutral nations, or instead be drawn into the growing rhetoric that prefaces war?

Other Scoop articles by Mark Rais:

· Clash of Super Powers in an Age of Global Conflict

· Leaders disparage NZ Covid response while their citizens die

Mark Rais is the creator of the think tank Trend Analysis Network, writer for the technology and science industry and volunteer senior editor for an on-line magazine. He has published several books and written numerous articles on the topics of macro-economics, technology and society.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mark Rais on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 17/9: 1,007 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered


11 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 535 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 