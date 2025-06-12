Critical Regional Sites Receive TEMO Boost

A collaboration between Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou and Tairāwhiti Emergency Management means the Coast is now a lot more resilient during an emergency.

Ngāti Porou Hauora at Te Puia now has a 10,000 litre fuel tank in place to ensure the hospital that services the East Coast doesn’t face a shortage as it did during Cyclone Gabrielle when a contracting firm stepped in to make sure there was enough fuel for the haurora to operate its generator.

“This is another reflection of the work that has been underway in the wake of the many adverse weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle,” says Mr Green. “We saw then just how vulnerable our communities became when roads were closed and supplies unable to get through. A lot of work has gone into deploying assets to key sites since then.”

Another 10,000-litre fuel tank will be deployed to support emergency services in Ruatoria.

The tanks were ordinally deployed as part of the government response to support the Hawke’s Bay region after Cyclone Gabrielle and last year deemed surplus to requirements. TEMO obtained the tanks for free and they’ll now supplement the regional emergency fuel plan. “We were more than happy to get these units and deploy them into critical regional sites and facilities across Tairāwhiti,” says Mr Green.

Ngāti Porou facilities and projects manager Richard Whangapirita says the partnership between the Rūnanga and TEMO is valuable to the wider community and has helped in resourcing critical assets.

“Being part of the team around the TEMO table is key and has led to so much,” said Mr Whangapirita. “Both organisations are whānau orientated and have the same goals. Our relationship is strong and has built steadily over recent years.”

The fuel tank would be a big advantage in during emergencies and events and added to what the hospital had which included four-wheel drive vehicles and communication radios. “It is a critical point there.”

TEMO had also helped access three 30,000 litre water tanks for the hospital, which is run under Ngāti Porou Oranga. “It is such a key facility for the Coast and a big positive for the area to have it there,” Mr Green said.

