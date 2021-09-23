Taxpayers Will Support Bill To Stop Public Funding Of Criminal Gang Enterprises
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is pleased to see Simeon
Brown’s members' bill, Public Finance (Prohibition on
Providing Public Funds to Gangs) Amendment Bill drawn from
the Parliamentary ballot and is calling on the Government to
expedite its passage through the
Parliament.
Jordan Williams, a spokesman for
the Union said: “Nearly
25,000 taxpayers have added their name to our petition
calling on the Government to end all contracts with gangs
and gang-run organisations. Only the most die-hard gang
huggers would think it is appropriate to treat criminal
gangs as social service providers.”
“The Prime
Minister was wrong to sign off on $2.75 million of public
funds for associates of the Mongrel Mob. But this Bill
allows her and her Government to redeem
themselves.”
“Let’s stop funding the gangs, and
back this Bill.”
The petition to end funding of the
gangs can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/gangs
