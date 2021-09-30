Filipino Migrants Group Welcomes Residency Pathway For Migrants
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: Migrante Aotearoa
Migrante Aotearoa, an NZ-wide community organisation of
Filipino migrants, is jubilant to hear the Government
announcement of residency pathway for thousands of Filipino
builders, dairy farm workers, teachers, health workers and
other skilled migrants in NZ.
Like many migrants,
Filipinos are among the most hardworking everyday heroes
especially during this pandemic. Surely the thousands of
Filipinos in the farms, healthcare facilities and
construction sites will be more motivated to give their best
to contribute to NZ economy as future permanent residents in
this country.
We thank the NZ Government for this
early Christmas gift for thousands of Filipinos who will be
eligible for the 2021 residency
pathway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World
So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>
Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today
45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>