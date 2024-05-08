Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hon Willie Jackson To Debate At The Prestigious Oxford Union

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Hon Willie Jackson has been invited by the Oxford Union to debate the motion “This House Believes British Museums are not Very British’ on May 23rd.

“I am very honoured to have been asked to participate in such a prestigious debate,” Labour’s Māori Development spokesperson Willie Jackson said.

Not since the famous debate by former Prime Minister, David Lange, has a member of parliament been asked to debate at the Oxford Union. Other New Zealanders such as the late Georgina Beyer and former Prime Ministers have addressed the Oxford Union, but have not participated in an actual debate.

Willie Jackson will be debating against Rt Hon. The Lord Vaizey of Didcot PC, former Minister of Culture and Communications and Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Shadow Minister of Immigration. He will be joined by Mr Gary Vikan, American author and former director of the Walters Art Museum in opposition to the motion.

“I am proud and humbled to be the first Māori to debate at the Oxford Union and to continue my advocacy for the rights of Māori at one of the most prestigious debating societies in the world,” Willie Jackson said.

Willie Jackson will be accompanied by his wife, Tania Rangiheuea, and will return to New Zealand on May 26th.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 