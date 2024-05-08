Hon Willie Jackson To Debate At The Prestigious Oxford Union

Hon Willie Jackson has been invited by the Oxford Union to debate the motion “This House Believes British Museums are not Very British’ on May 23rd.

“I am very honoured to have been asked to participate in such a prestigious debate,” Labour’s Māori Development spokesperson Willie Jackson said.

Not since the famous debate by former Prime Minister, David Lange, has a member of parliament been asked to debate at the Oxford Union. Other New Zealanders such as the late Georgina Beyer and former Prime Ministers have addressed the Oxford Union, but have not participated in an actual debate.

Willie Jackson will be debating against Rt Hon. The Lord Vaizey of Didcot PC, former Minister of Culture and Communications and Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Shadow Minister of Immigration. He will be joined by Mr Gary Vikan, American author and former director of the Walters Art Museum in opposition to the motion.

“I am proud and humbled to be the first Māori to debate at the Oxford Union and to continue my advocacy for the rights of Māori at one of the most prestigious debating societies in the world,” Willie Jackson said.

Willie Jackson will be accompanied by his wife, Tania Rangiheuea, and will return to New Zealand on May 26th.

