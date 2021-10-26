Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Covid-19 Strategy Raises Te Tiriti And Human Rights Issues

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

Greater clarity on the Government’s response to Covid-19 is welcomed by the Human Rights Commission, but it says the Te Tiriti o Waitangi and human right implications need careful analysis.

A new Covid-19 Protection Framework for Aotearoa New Zealand was announced by the Government last week, setting out a ‘traffic light’ system for opening up the country, which has vaccination certificates at its core.

Chief Commissioner Paul Hunt believes we are now at a pivotal moment in our fight against the virus, and our human rights must be clearly understood.

“It is critical we continue to protect the fundamental rights to life and healthcare and protection of people in Aotearoa New Zealand, while preserving the safeguards we have in place to avoid discrimination and a disproportionate limit on the rights and freedoms of groups or individuals.”

The Commission is reviewing the human rights implications of the vaccination certificates policy, including how they will be used in practice, and in what circumstances.

The lack of any specific priority within the framework to ensure a 90% full vaccination rate for Māori was noted with concern, by the Commission, as this may leave some communities vulnerable to the continued spread of Covid-19. While the Government has provided funding to boost vaccination rollout to Māori communities these initiatives may take time to be effective unless implemented with urgency.

Aotearoa’s death rate at 28 is dramatically lower than other countries. According to World Health Organization Covid-19 statistics Ireland, with a similar population to Aotearoa, has had more than 5000 deaths while Australia with a population of 25 million has more than 1500.

"Anyone who is able to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is encouraged to do so to fulfil their human rights responsibility to whānau, friends, neighbours, work colleagues, community and all front-line workers, such as health professionals and carers."

“Human rights are not just about rights. They are also about our responsibilities to each other, including the responsibility to do all we reasonably can to keep each other safe,” said Mr Hunt.

This powerful concept is woven deeply into the fabric of our society. It is a feature of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It’s common to all of Aotearoa New Zealand’s communities.

Information on Covid-19 and human rights is available on the commission’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 