Widest monthly trade deficit to date
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
September 2021 marks the third successive month of record
imports, resulting in a record trade deficit, Stats NZ said
today.
Total merchandise goods imports for September
2021 rose $1.5 billion (30 percent) compared with September
2020, to reach $6.6 billion. With total merchandise trade
exports valued at $4.4 billion, having risen $387 million,
the September trade balance is a deficit of $2.2
billion.
"These three consecutive record months for
imports are a reflection of both the higher prices New
Zealanders are paying for consumer goods, and strong demand
for capital goods such as machinery used in construction,
and passenger vehicles," international trade manager
Alasdair Allen said.
Visit our website to read
this news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>
ALSO: