Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Radical Health Bill Requires More Time For Public Scrutiny

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Democracy Action

Unrealistic timelines around the restructure of the New Zealand healthcare system reinforces the disconnect the Government has with the realities facing New Zealanders.

"The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill proposes a radical overhaul of the structure and management of healthcare services, including the establishment of both Health New Zealand and a Māori health authority to replace the current district health boards," says Democracy Action spokesperson Lee Short. "This initiative will introduce a disturbing differentiation of health services, based on race."

"At a time when the health sector is being required to prepare for the impact of opening Auckland borders and record case numbers, the Minister of Health Andrew Little is expecting submissions for the Bill by 9 December. Allowing just six weeks for submissions on this significant legislation is yet another instance of the Government’s lack of respect for the democratic process."

"Good law making is reliant on the quality of engagement and the ability of citizens, particularly those most affected, to fully consider effects and respond. This will not be possible at a time when those most closely connected will be constrained by current demands on services to commit adequate time and resources to the preparation of quality submissions.

Creating uncertainty and instability for the health sector during a pandemic should be taken as an affront to New Zealanders who have sacrificed so much to navigate these trying times."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Democracy Action on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 