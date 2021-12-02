Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reserve Bank Responds To Climate Consultations

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

To better understand and help mitigate financial risks of climate change, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has made submissions to two climate-related consultations. The External Reporting Board (XRB) is seeking feedback on the Governance and Risk Management sections of its proposed New Zealand Climate Standard 1 while the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) is seeking views on its Emissions Reduction Plan Discussion Document.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide feedback on these consultations and support New Zealand’s path to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy,” Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said.

“As we outlined in our Climate Changed report, our role as kaitiaki requires us to understand, mitigate, and manage climate-related risks to financial stability and our economy. We are one of over 100 central banks collaborating internationally on climate change through the Network for Greening the Financial System. We also recognise the primary role the Government has in leading emission reduction and adaptation as part of a collective response and aligned approach.”

The Reserve Bank is supportive of XRB’s work in implementing climate-related disclosures.

“We are pleased to be engaging closely with XRB and we will continue to do so. Regulators are important users of the climate disclosures, and our submission is driven by our desire to see alignment in climate-related risk reporting. Our goal is to see entities manage their own climate-related risks in a transparent manner that ensures these risks and opportunities are incorporated into business decisions.”

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank’s submission to the MfE consultation focuses on climate finance and funding.

“Securing investment at an appropriate scale and pace is critical to shifting New Zealand’s Emission Reduction Plan beyond a policy framework to actual emission reduction,” Mr Orr said.

More information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Tyan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:

National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 