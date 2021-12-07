Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New ERO Research Finds Teachers And Principals Struggling During Pandemic

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: Education Review Office

New research published today by the Education Review Office (ERO) has found teachers and principals are increasingly struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We know that Covid-19 has had a big impact on teachers and principals. They have had to react quickly and adapt the way they work. This research has found many examples of how teachers and principals have innovated to meet the needs of their students and communities. But this has come at a cost. Teachers’ and principals’ enjoyment in their work is low and declining, and they are finding workloads increasingly unmanageable," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"Only half of teachers reported being happy at work when we talked to them in June and July, a decline from nearly two thirds in September 2020."

Younger teachers are struggling more. For example, teachers under 35 years old were three times as likely to say they were not happy at work compared to those over 46 years old.

Teachers and principals are increasingly struggling with workloads. In June and July only a third of teachers and a fifth of principals felt their workload was manageable. This had worsened from September 2020. Principals of very small schools were nearly twice as likely to report that their workload was unmanageable compared to principals of very large schools.

Teachers’ workload has also been impacted by the support they need to provide for students’ learning and engagement and the need to address growing behaviour concerns. In June and July, around one third of principals reported that student behaviour was worse than they would have expected for that time of the year.

Auckland has experienced more disruption than any other area, impacting particularly on Auckland teachers’ and principals’ wellbeing. This was clear even before the most recent lockdown and is likely to have worsened.

"Looking forward, we know that our teachers and principals will need to continue to deal with ongoing disruptions as we live with Covid-19. Many schools are already changing their teaching practices to meet these challenges and our report sets out examples of how schools can prepare for 2022," says Ms Shinoda.

"But teachers and principals cannot be left to meet these challenges alone. Our report also sets out what supports we think will be needed for teachers and principals, including through stronger networks.

"Teaching in a Covid-19 world is staffing-intensive, and we also expect to see an increase in staff absences as Covid-19 becomes more widespread in our communities. Schools will need contingency plans to deal with staff absences and there may be opportunities to pool staffing across schools.

ERO hopes that schools and the wider education sector find these findings helpful for understanding the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on teachers and principals and how we can prepare for 2022.

You can read this new report Learning in a Covid-19 World: The Impact of Covid-19 on Teachers and Principals and its short summary on ERO’s website: www.ero.govt.nz. This report is the latest in a suite of Learning in a Covid-19 World reports from ERO on the impact of Covid-19 on education in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Education Review Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 