Canterbury Employers’ Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Targeted Financial Support

After nearly a month of raising concerns and highlighting the financial impact of remaining in red traffic light restrictions, today’s announcement of targeted financial support for those most affected is welcomed.

"Announcing targeted financial support to those who have been most impacted as a result of the restrictions that businesses are facing is good news - especially for the Canterbury region where some businesses are facing the possibility of closure," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"The announcement this afternoon will help keep some business afloat as the peak of Omicron hits, but ultimately what will have the most meaningful impact is a reduction in self-isolation periods and widespread availability of rapid antigen testing.

"Businesses are closing because they just do not have enough staff available to operate with many stuck at home self-isolating. Financial support will help alleviate financial pressure; it will not help with workforce supply.

"We hope that the Government continues to listen to business and learn from overseas experiences - which has taught us that reduced self-isolation periods are crucial for minimising the impact on businesses as living with widespread COVID-19 transmission becomes the new normal."

