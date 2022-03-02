Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rotorua Lakes Council To Pursue Representation Arrangements Bill

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 1:36 pm
Rotorua Lakes Council

As indicated last year, Rotorua Lakes Council is seeking legislative change, by way of Local Bill, to enable preferred representation arrangements to be adopted in Rotorua.

The Bill was submitted to the Parliamentary Counsel Office for review in December and Council has now been given the go-ahead to publish a notice of intent to pursue the Bill.

The notice of intent will be published in the Rotorua Daily Post and the Rotorua Weekender from today (2 March 2022), and the Bill is currently available for inspection at the Rotorua Library, in Council’s Civic Centre and on Council’s website until 23 March 2022.

“This is a proud moment for Rotorua and I’m very pleased to see this piece of work progressing,” says Rotorua Mayor, Steve Chadwick.

“Through the Representation Review conducted last year it became apparent that current legislation did not permit representation arrangements that are fit for Rotorua.

“We’ve made a bold move seeking legislative change through this Bill but it is reflective of the unique way we operate here in Rotorua and it is what is right for our community. As elected members we cannot take a ‘business as usual’ approach and we must carve out a new path that better serves the constituents that voted us into these seats.

“Feedback received during consultation told us ‘parity’ is largely desired by our community. This notion is one of the cornerstones of New Zealand’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi and also reflects the spirit and intent of the Rotorua Township (Fenton) Agreement, and the generosity demonstrated by Ngāti Whakaue through this agreement. Representation in Rotorua must reflect the bicultural intent of the agreement.

“Through this Bill we are striving to achieve equality, where regardless of electoral roll or ward, every voter has an equal number of votes to cast for an equal number of seats.

“I am confident that this is the right way forward and that this Bill aligns with the aspirations of Te Arawa to achieve dedicated Māori Ward seats, while also achieving equal voting opportunity,” says Mayor Chadwick.

Following the Representation Review conducted last year, Council voted to seek legislative change to enable the preferred representation arrangements, detailed in the Local Bill, to be adopted at the earliest possible time (learn more about this decision HERE).

Council’s preferred model for best representing the needs of Rotorua in accordance with the principles of the Local Government Act, the Treaty of Waitangi, and the Rotorua Township (Fenton) Agreement, is not permitted under current legislation.

The Local Bill seeks an exemption from current legislative requirements that prevent Council adopting the preferred model.

The full Bill is available to view on Council’s website HERE.

The key features of the Bill include:

· The Bill will apply for two general elections once it comes into force. It is intended to come into force by May 2022 so that it can apply to the 2022 election. However, if it does not come into force before 1 June 2022, it will not come into force until after the 2022 election and will apply to the following two elections. This is because the election process commences well in advance of election day.

· The Bill confirms the decisions that have been made by Council as part of its preferred representation arrangements. This includes:

o A Māori ward, called Te Ipu Wai Taketake ward, will elect three members;

o A General ward, called Te Ipu Wai Auraki ward, will elect three members;

o Four members will be elected by the electors of the district as a whole (“At large”);

o The Rotorua Lakes Community Board will be formed by four members elected by the Rotorua Lakes Community, and one member appointed by Council;

o The Rotorua Rural Community Board will be formed by four members elected by the Rotorua Rural Community, and one member appointed by Council.

· If the Bill comes into force before 1 June 2022, the determination made by Council on 19 November 2021 to adopt the interim electoral model (1-1-8) will be withdrawn and effectively replaced by the 3-3-4 model enabled under the Bill.

· Any person who wishes to object to the Bill will have a full opportunity to present a submission to a select committee after the first reading of the Bill in the House.

· If the Bill is passed, following two general elections, it may be extended by the Governor General. This will only occur if Council has resolved to continue with the electoral model contained in the Bill, and has given public notice of its intention to do so.

· The Bill does not affect any co-governance arrangements between Council and iwi, including Te Tatau o Te Arawa Charitable Trust.

Once the Bill has been available for inspection for the required 15 working days, the following process will begin:

1. The Bill will be submitted to the Office of the Clerk, with a declaration from the Chief Executive that the public notice requirements have been met;

2. The Bill is then introduced to the House by a Member of Parliament;

3. The Bill will receive its first reading, and will be referred for consideration by the select committee (public submissions will be heard by way of hearings at this stage);

4. Once the select committee’s report is available, the Bill receives its second and third readings;

5. The Bill is then prepared for assent by the Governor General and, once it has received assent, becomes an Act of Parliament.

More information about how a Bill becomes law is available on the New Zealand Parliament website HERE.

More information about the Local Bill and the Representation Review is available at www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/koreromai

