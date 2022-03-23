A Step Closer To Normalisation

The announcement from the Government today outlining adjustments to the COVID-19 Protection Framework has been long-awaited and indicates a step in the right direction.

"Today’s eagerly awaited announcement following Monday’s signal of the announcement has provided some further clarity, but more long-term signals versus fragmented decisions are needed to help businesses plan ahead with certainty," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"The lifting of limitations on outdoor gatherings is great news for our outdoor events sector, in particular for the Women’s Cricket World Cup and Christchurch who are hosting the semifinal and final in the coming weeks. Having the ability to now fill Hagley Oval will provide a huge boost to the city from this event.

"Despite most major events in the foreseeable having already been cancelled, this provides a degree of certainty to organisers going forward and for planning next summer.

"Scrapping vaccine passes and most workplace mandates, especially as our borders reopen and tourism resumes, is a decision that we strongly support.

"It will encourage more people to have the confidence to return to normality and while this is a good start, it will take some time for the positive impact to be felt by the sectors most impacted by restrictions including hospitality, retail and events.

"There continues to be frustration with the drip feeding of information. They need certainty, they need clear advice, and they need to know what will trigger further changes to the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"Businesses are more than capable of making decisions to manage the risk of COVID-19 in their workplaces, but they cannot do so without clear and concise information."

