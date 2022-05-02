Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Flicking The Switch On Long-term Thinking

Monday, 2 May 2022, 2:35 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) says it’s encouraging to see long-term infrastructure planning from the Government, and agrees that more of the same simply won’t cut it.

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission has released New Zealand’s first long-term infrastructure strategy, which includes recommendations on the future of energy.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says in the asset-rich energy sector, climate change is a significant issue and will continue to impact just about everything we do.

"A long-term, whole-of-energy sector strategy is vital in integrating low emission energy resources as part of New Zealand’s infrastructure.

"The sector must make sure our energy infrastructure remains sustainable, affordable and secure as part of the energy trilemma - a lens in which we view the effectiveness of energy policy."

Among the strategy’s recommendations is the development of a nationwide energy strategy, something BEC has been advocating for.

"Such a strategy needs to provide a clear long-term vision. BEC would like to see a bipartisan approach to energy strategy, to provide long-term investor certainty and minimise impact of any change in government."

The Commission also recommends achieving net-zero carbon emissions at minimum cost, making it easier to leverage renewable energy resources, preparing infrastructure for the impacts of climate change as well as streamlining consenting processes for infrastructure that help meet national objectives - like a zero-carbon economy.

"As we look ahead, electrification across all sectors could result in electricity demand almost doubling by 2050. We must start planning now for the infrastructure we need tomorrow, which will ensure this increase in demand is met."

Policy makers, investors and consumers are searching for tools to help them manage risks and seize opportunities as we transition to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. BEC has outlined potential scenarios as part of the New Zealand Energy Scenarios TIMES-NZ 2.0 project.

The project was designed in conjunction with Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority and the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland to help New Zealanders think about our energy future and the range of trade-offs and choices required.

"We hope this work will encourage discussion about where we are now and where we are heading to get the best outcomes for individuals, businesses and society as a whole," Schirr says.

"BEC is looking forward to opportunities where we can work together to identify how low-emission energy can play an impactful role in New Zealand’s infrastructure."

