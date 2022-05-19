Fuel Tax Relief Extension: A Small Victory For Taxpayers
Thursday, 19 May 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to Budget 2022’s two-month extension
of fuel tax and road user charge relief,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“This is a small but significant
victory for taxpayers and will save the average household an
extra $124 over two months.”
“We campaigned
hard for the reduction in fuel tax by presenting
commuters with the shocking truth that for many Kiwis, half
of the money spent at the pump was going to Grant Robertson.
However, the plan to hike the tax back up again was always
questionable during a cost of living
crisis.”
“Robertson deserves credit for seeing
sense on fuel tax – at least for now. If he doesn’t get
the cost of living under control in the next two months,
he’ll just have kicked his fuel tax problem down the
road.”
