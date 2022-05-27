Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Agribuisiness Cooking The Books On He Waka Eke Noa

Friday, 27 May 2022, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

27 May: The agriculture industry is due to report back to the government on its He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) climate proposal on Monday - but Greenpeace is warning the industry might try to keep ‘cooking the books’ and the Government should hold agribusiness accountable for its emissions.

He Waka Eke Noa is a partnership between agricultural industry organisations including Federated Farmers, Beef & Lamb and Dairy NZ. The partnership’s first proposal, released six months ago, was expected to result in a less than 1 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.Greenpeace Aotearoa lead agriculture campaigner Christine Rose, says "We’ll be analysing He Waka Eke Noa’s proposals closely, to ensure they don’t get away with cooking the books to appear more ambitious than they really are. There is no room for dodgy tactics, such as early suggestions by industry of claiming emissions reductions from the upcoming freshwater reforms.

"If the government accepts a cooked He Waka Eke Noa proposal, they will be saying it is ok for high polluting industries to write their own climate policy, invent their own measures of success, and attempt to manipulate the public into thinking responsible change is being made."

"The government needs to take the climate change impacts of New Zealand’s agricultural sector far more seriously, and must hold industrial dairy accountable. The agri-industry partnership is like a cartel, protecting its own interests at the cost of everyone else, and the planet.

"DairyNZ has admitted that it ‘managed to keep farmers out of the Emissions Trading scheme’ by launching He Waka Eke Noa,"says Rose.

Greenpeace argues that the purpose of He Waka Eke Noa is to obfuscate and delay real action on agricultural emissions, because He Waka Eke Noa also gives a free pass to intensive dairying, while penalising less intense farming operations like beef farmers and Māori owned farms, who will pay more than dairy.

"We all deserve a stable climate, healthy rivers, and safe drinking water. But industrial agriculture, especially intensive dairy, is condemning our rivers, climate and health to contamination, pollution and chaos. Action to reduce agricultural emissions means tackling the dairy industry - New Zealand’s worst climate polluter - and that means far fewer cows, it means cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and it means backing a shift to regenerative farming," says Rose.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 