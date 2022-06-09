Road Dust: An Overlooked Urban Pollutant

CEAC has reviewed the latest report from Science Media Centre regarding “First Microplastics Found In Antarctic Snow – Expert Reaction” and agree 100% with their findings here, as we at CEAC have been saying for years now that tyre dust is a major issue around the world.

Fact; Climate change crisis; - “transport emissions are a major culprit causing horrendous weather events.”

Positive climate change issues for rail transport plans are emerging here.

At CEAC; we are now concerned as we observe with interest of how the transport funds will be used to improve our transport infrastructure and lower our climate change emissions.

CEAC- climate change issues for rail transport plans.

Quote ODT:

“The lion's share of that $8 billion – $6.8 billion of the new spending – will be spent on transport projects with a "significant proportion" of that to be spent on roads and rail.”

Firstly; CEAC asks; How do we stop climate change affects in NZ?

Consider this;

The shock of an alarming release of the report at the Climate Change conference in Madrid COPs 25 two years ago on the discovery loss of widespread ocean oxygen linked to climate change was yet another watershed moment that we must now take seriously as dire for our future survival. - Look up (IOD) “Indian Ocean Dipole”

Question;

Why hasn’t our Government’s ‘spending policy’ been focused on a solid “climate change” policy?

The preferred policy for the reasons for spending quote;

*Headline;

“$6.8 billion of the new spending – will be spent on transport projects with a "significant proportion" of that to be spent on roads and rail.”

CEAC says; “regarding climate change emissions we consider;

Our response to the *headline above; - Yes to rail, - and no to roads.

Why?

• Giving public subsidies to ‘private road freight’, will only encourage an increase massive greenhouse emissions.

• This increase of truck freight will only make climate change more unstable.

• While investing in ‘public owned rail’ will help stabilise our unstable climate going forward.

• A common sense policy.

CEAC has always advocated to Government for our land transport to return again to using rail as our prime mover ‘of people and freight’ around our country as was the case 40yrs ago before the 1980’s.

With rail we have no serious ‘climate change transport emissions to deal with’.

Also -now “the elephant in the room now is tyre ‘micro-plastic’ emissions”.

Tyre dust pollution is now globally considered as a ‘micro-plastics pandemic’, and is seen as the worst enemy causing climate change in the articles below.

As the Science Media Centre points out clearly CEAC agrees 100% with their findings here,

These two documents provide the evidence to show about “road dust from tyres is an overlooked pollutant of our environment and waterways.

Tyre dust is micro-plastics.

• If the world is to limit the effects of global warming, drastic changes must be made and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report Executive Summary.

• All must be taken seriously now along with; “Comparison of Tire and Road Wear Particle Concentrations in Sediment for Watersheds in France, Japan, and the United States by Quantitative Pyrolysis GC/MS Analysis” report on sediments for watersheds.

So less ‘transport micro-plastic dust’ is considered as a major plus - and only ‘steel wheels on a steel track’ will do the job to deal with Climate change.

So if we lower the micro-plastics and climate change emissions in our environment we will make our lives and environment healthy again.

So we at CEAC advocate that our Government use the $6.8 Billion dollars to restore rail again to become the ‘prime mover of NZ’s freight and passenger service again for the health, wellbeing and security of our future generations of all habitants sharing of our environment are protected.

