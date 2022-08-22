Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Immigration Changes Welcomed

Monday, 22 August 2022, 11:44 am
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The Governments’ most recent round of changes to immigration settings is a helpful step in addressing the significant staff shortages that are affecting Canterbury businesses.

"We are pleased that the Government has listened to the business community and further adjusted their immigration settings to increase access to labour in some of the sectors that need it most," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"Labour market constraints are the biggest issue facing Canterbury businesses. Our recent Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey found that three in four businesses were finding it more difficult to attract and retain staff, and that it is significantly prohibiting business growth.

"We are also pleased that the contribution visitors on a working holiday visa make to New Zealand’s economy has been recognised with the doubling of the cap for 2022/23.

"The changes announced by the Government to extend visas for those already in the country over the summer period will be particularly welcomed by the hospitality and tourism sectors, as they prepare for the biggest season in three years.

"More needs to be done to address the needs of our manufacturing sector who are equally facing significant disruptions to their productivity, with 38.3% of businesses having turned down business opportunities because of the lack of staff.

"At a time when we have good export orders in the pipeline and the ability to reboot our economy, not having enough people to fill the orders is a significant challenge for the sector.

"Allowing more workers into the country in a sustainable manner is just one short-term step to help alleviate these pressures.

"Long-term actions are also required. Opening the borders and providing the pathway to New Zealand is providing the means, but the motive to visit New Zealand and opportunity to do so are equally important.

"New Zealand must remain attractive and competitive. We are in a market where we are competing with every country in almost every sector, and we need more than just tinkering at the edges of immigration policy to solve the issue."

