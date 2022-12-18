Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour Selects Barbara Edmonds For Mana

Sunday, 18 December 2022, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

18 December 2022

The Labour Party has selected Barbara Edmonds as its candidate for the Mana electorate for the 2023 General Election.

Barbara Edmonds has been the MP for Mana since the 2020 General Election and serves as Labour’s Junior Whip and the Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee.

“I’ve loved my time as the local MP and I’m excited to once again have the opportunity to go into the General Election talking about why I should represent Mana in Parliament,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“I’m 100 per cent committed to Mana. This is my home, and I'm proud to live in Mana, raise my family in Mana, and represent Mana”,

“Labour has a strong record of achievement in Mana since we came to office in 2017 including:

• Backing major roading infrastructure projects such as the Transmission Gully motorway, Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway and safety improvements to SH58.

• Investing $340 million to allow the construction of 744 new homes on Crown land.

• Investing $3 million from the Jobs for Nature programme to help restore the Porirua Harbour

“I’m also proud of Labour’s deliberate, measured and future-focused approach to supporting New Zealanders throughout the pandemic and easing the cost of living pressures on families. Our approach has seen incomes growing at the highest rate since records began, unemployment is at a near record low and more people are going into employment, education or training. Now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal.”

“At this time, Mana needs an MP who is a safe pair of hands, is experienced and someone who has strong connections to keep Mana moving. That person is me, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make Mana the best place to live, raise a family, and do business, particularly during uncertain economic times.” Barbara Edmonds said.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 