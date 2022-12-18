Labour Selects Barbara Edmonds For Mana

18 December 2022

The Labour Party has selected Barbara Edmonds as its candidate for the Mana electorate for the 2023 General Election.

Barbara Edmonds has been the MP for Mana since the 2020 General Election and serves as Labour’s Junior Whip and the Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee.

“I’ve loved my time as the local MP and I’m excited to once again have the opportunity to go into the General Election talking about why I should represent Mana in Parliament,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“I’m 100 per cent committed to Mana. This is my home, and I'm proud to live in Mana, raise my family in Mana, and represent Mana”,

“Labour has a strong record of achievement in Mana since we came to office in 2017 including:

• Backing major roading infrastructure projects such as the Transmission Gully motorway, Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway and safety improvements to SH58.

• Investing $340 million to allow the construction of 744 new homes on Crown land.

• Investing $3 million from the Jobs for Nature programme to help restore the Porirua Harbour

“I’m also proud of Labour’s deliberate, measured and future-focused approach to supporting New Zealanders throughout the pandemic and easing the cost of living pressures on families. Our approach has seen incomes growing at the highest rate since records began, unemployment is at a near record low and more people are going into employment, education or training. Now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal.”

“At this time, Mana needs an MP who is a safe pair of hands, is experienced and someone who has strong connections to keep Mana moving. That person is me, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make Mana the best place to live, raise a family, and do business, particularly during uncertain economic times.” Barbara Edmonds said.”

© Scoop Media

