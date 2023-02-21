Marsden Point Closure: Govt Set To Reap What They Have Sown

New Zealand
is now in desperate need of bitumen for the lengthy and
expensive roading rebuild - a quality product which Marsden
Point was once producing for us locally until it was shut
down. Now we are forced to import an expensive inferior
alternative product from overseas.
The refinery should
never have been allowed to close and now we will be reaping
what we have sown. It was a shortsighted and futile exercise
in virtue signalling.
The PM can make announcements
about recovery and infrastructure rebuilding all he wants -
but this is where being woke meets reality.
This
happens when governments fail to have foresight and fail to
make a stand for essential national industries - Marsden
Point was always essential to the future of our
country.
