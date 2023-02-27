Outdoor Recreational Groups Renew Calls For An Enquiry

Outdoor recreation groups have come out again demanding an enquiry into freedom camping in light of the surprising news that the National party will use it majority placement on the Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee to send Minister Stuart Nash;s “Self-contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Bill” back to the house for reconsideration.

Spokesman for Responsible Campers Association Mr Osborne, says “the fundamental failure to make all Recreational Vehicles that freedom camp, be fitted with a fixed toilet shows a shortsightedness in the Bill that evident from day 1.

Responsible Campers had always been baffled how banning camp toilets was ever going to assist to address a public defecation issue, while issues around the effectiveness of the Freedom Camping Act and the voluntary NZStandard for self containment to solve roadside defecation had many looking at the sky in bewilderment, as Freedom camping legislation and the NZStandard are only applicable while camping, NOT while travelling for place to place. There is no specific evidence that points to freedom campers being responsible for defecation as they are not the only persons needing toilet facilities while travelling around our great green country”.

Last Tuesday, a petition was presented to Parliament on behalf of responsible campers, calling for the tightening of the criteria required to establish a legal defense to defecating in public. Currently the only grounds required is a reasonable expectation that the pooper would not be seen. The petition calls for the poop to be buried 15cms deep and at least 50 metres from waterways while any amendment would also open the ability to enact and create other requirements.

Mr. Osborne says “there are many elements to Minister Stuart Nash’s Bill that are un-evidenced and as such it is unlikely the Bill could achieve the desired results. The failure for the Government to listen to other stakeholders has seen Tax-payers money and resources wasted over the past 2 years trying to gain acceptance of the Bill, and drafting legislation to change 4 Acts of Parliament and other 40 other sections of legislation, while listening to the sole representative for Freedom campers on the Government’s working group - a representative many freedom campers deny Acts on their behalf, or even in their interests.”

Meantime, it has been discovered that many critical facts and evidence were left out of the consultation and supporting papers for the Bill.

Evidence like what Minister Nash had stated in Parliament in 2021 that “Fitted” toilets in 26% of RV’s went unused - a figure somewhat shocking when research suggested a smaller number of Freedom campers in smaller eco-friendly RV’s were not using “any” toilets.

While research was conducted about the use of toilets ‘inside’ of RV’s, in many instances the use of toilet tents and other shelters outside naturally meant toilets were not used ‘inside the vehicle’. Assumptions were made that this research meant campers were often using roadsides and bush for purposes of defecation.

Also left out of consultation was the fact that the NZStandard of self containment had zero evidence as a solution or any other benefit, after more than 50 years of existence in one form or another, as was discovered by way of Official Information Applications on Govt Departments, SOE’s and Dept of Conservation over the past 2 years.

Mr. Osborne says “the value of education was a highlight of Minister Nash’s consultation, but his solutions actually do not provide for any.

Programs such as our Responsible Camper Accreditation program developed with assistance from DOC wardens, Fire service and many other stakeholders, provides a comprehensive education program with a quiz to prove understanding of the principles and expectations required to freedom camp”. Proof of having completed the program and passed, is provided by way of a plastic card that can be displayed on a tent or in a RV window”.

Accountability has to also be established on Councils who have applied for and received funding to provide camping facilities and who after being granted funds, built them and then closed the area to freedom camping. Over $27 Million has been given to Councils with zero long term accountability.That amount of funding could have paid for over 180 dual unit toilets - That’s a toilet every 12kms along the total length of State-highway 1.

The return of the Bill to the house offers the opportunity to enquire into the past unresolved issues, recognize them, address them and ensure they are not repeated by providing creditable and proven solutions.

In this way we can ensure a bright future for all Kiwi Camping Families while ensuring the environment is protected from any undesirable side effects.

ENDS.

Notes;

Minister Nash's comments about only 74% of 'fitted' toilets being used in RV can be found here;

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/hansard-debates/rhr/combined/HansDeb_20210922_20210922_40?fbclid=IwAR1tMA6iGjpr2iFcFQ3S4jRjgDXIVNIf4URw1eF_e6QpJ2ancQb66xUgP3Y



Summary of complaints concerning Certified Self contained vehicles maybe found here;

https://www.mbie.govt.nz/assets/summary-of-submissions-supporting-sustainable-freedom-camping-in-aotearoa-new-zealand.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2Rz_g5KYLvz4K5Qof89J7x7zucRMbxqBjf4mnl-7kcuBhUMf-E1-M1rsY



Also other information left out from Consultation was the fact that Certified self containment has zero evidence of benefit after over 50 years of existence in various forms, see screen shots. MBIE took lead in replying on behalf of MfE, MPI, MoH, Internal Affairs etc.

Governing Committee

Responsible Campers Association Inc (RCAi)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quRzvTJGm6M&list=PLv2thyiEK8GSeDdbGGD-nM_pXXTCMdwie



Responsible Campers Association is an Incorporated Society.



Our constitution demands we act for all kiwi campers in an unbiased manner.

Proud members of "Council of Outdoor Recreational Associations New Zealand" (CORANZ) since 2020.

http://www.accreditedcampernz.com



