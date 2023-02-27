Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Outdoor Recreational Groups Renew Calls For An Enquiry

Monday, 27 February 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Responsible Campers Association

Outdoor recreation groups have come out again demanding an enquiry into freedom camping in light of the surprising news that the National party will use it majority placement on the Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee to send Minister Stuart Nash;s “Self-contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Bill” back to the house for reconsideration.

Spokesman for Responsible Campers Association Mr Osborne, says “the fundamental failure to make all Recreational Vehicles that freedom camp, be fitted with a fixed toilet shows a shortsightedness in the Bill that evident from day 1.

Responsible Campers had always been baffled how banning camp toilets was ever going to assist to address a public defecation issue, while issues around the effectiveness of the Freedom Camping Act and the voluntary NZStandard for self containment to solve roadside defecation had many looking at the sky in bewilderment, as Freedom camping legislation and the NZStandard are only applicable while camping, NOT while travelling for place to place. There is no specific evidence that points to freedom campers being responsible for defecation as they are not the only persons needing toilet facilities while travelling around our great green country”.

Last Tuesday, a petition was presented to Parliament on behalf of responsible campers, calling for the tightening of the criteria required to establish a legal defense to defecating in public. Currently the only grounds required is a reasonable expectation that the pooper would not be seen. The petition calls for the poop to be buried 15cms deep and at least 50 metres from waterways while any amendment would also open the ability to enact and create other requirements.

Mr. Osborne says “there are many elements to Minister Stuart Nash’s Bill that are un-evidenced and as such it is unlikely the Bill could achieve the desired results. The failure for the Government to listen to other stakeholders has seen Tax-payers money and resources wasted over the past 2 years trying to gain acceptance of the Bill, and drafting legislation to change 4 Acts of Parliament and other 40 other sections of legislation, while listening to the sole representative for Freedom campers on the Government’s working group - a representative many freedom campers deny Acts on their behalf, or even in their interests.”

Meantime, it has been discovered that many critical facts and evidence were left out of the consultation and supporting papers for the Bill.

Evidence like what Minister Nash had stated in Parliament in 2021 that “Fitted” toilets in 26% of RV’s went unused - a figure somewhat shocking when research suggested a smaller number of Freedom campers in smaller eco-friendly RV’s were not using “any” toilets.

While research was conducted about the use of toilets ‘inside’ of RV’s, in many instances the use of toilet tents and other shelters outside naturally meant toilets were not used ‘inside the vehicle’. Assumptions were made that this research meant campers were often using roadsides and bush for purposes of defecation.

Also left out of consultation was the fact that the NZStandard of self containment had zero evidence as a solution or any other benefit, after more than 50 years of existence in one form or another, as was discovered by way of Official Information Applications on Govt Departments, SOE’s and Dept of Conservation over the past 2 years.

Mr. Osborne says “the value of education was a highlight of Minister Nash’s consultation, but his solutions actually do not provide for any.

Programs such as our Responsible Camper Accreditation program developed with assistance from DOC wardens, Fire service and many other stakeholders, provides a comprehensive education program with a quiz to prove understanding of the principles and expectations required to freedom camp”. Proof of having completed the program and passed, is provided by way of a plastic card that can be displayed on a tent or in a RV window”.

Accountability has to also be established on Councils who have applied for and received funding to provide camping facilities and who after being granted funds, built them and then closed the area to freedom camping. Over $27 Million has been given to Councils with zero long term accountability.That amount of funding could have paid for over 180 dual unit toilets - That’s a toilet every 12kms along the total length of State-highway 1.

The return of the Bill to the house offers the opportunity to enquire into the past unresolved issues, recognize them, address them and ensure they are not repeated by providing creditable and proven solutions.

In this way we can ensure a bright future for all Kiwi Camping Families while ensuring the environment is protected from any undesirable side effects.

ENDS.

Notes;

Minister Nash's comments about only 74% of 'fitted' toilets being used in RV can be found here;

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/hansard-debates/rhr/combined/HansDeb_20210922_20210922_40?fbclid=IwAR1tMA6iGjpr2iFcFQ3S4jRjgDXIVNIf4URw1eF_e6QpJ2ancQb66xUgP3Y
 

Summary of complaints concerning Certified Self contained vehicles maybe found here;

https://www.mbie.govt.nz/assets/summary-of-submissions-supporting-sustainable-freedom-camping-in-aotearoa-new-zealand.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2Rz_g5KYLvz4K5Qof89J7x7zucRMbxqBjf4mnl-7kcuBhUMf-E1-M1rsY
 

Also other information left out from Consultation was the fact that Certified self containment has zero evidence of benefit after over 50 years of existence in various forms, see screen shots. MBIE took lead in replying on behalf of MfE, MPI, MoH, Internal Affairs etc.

Governing Committee

Responsible Campers Association Inc (RCAi)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quRzvTJGm6M&list=PLv2thyiEK8GSeDdbGGD-nM_pXXTCMdwie
 

Responsible Campers Association is an Incorporated Society. 
 

Our constitution demands we act for all kiwi campers in an unbiased manner.

Proud members of "Council of Outdoor Recreational Associations New Zealand" (CORANZ) since 2020.

http://www.accreditedcampernz.com 
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Responsible Campers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 