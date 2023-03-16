Unions Stand In Solidarity With Striking Teachers

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions stands in solidarity with the 50,000 teachers who are striking today.

Teachers from early childhood, primary and secondary schools are taking part in a day-long strike to protest low pay and inadequate staffing.

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said teachers must be recognised for the essential role they play in New Zealand.

“We must continue to back the teachers, and the work they do for our tamariki. We know that greater support is required for people wishing to remain in the industry – to ensure they can continue putting food on the table, and giving the students the care they need.”

Mackintosh said the wellbeing of both students and teachers were at the heart of the strike.

“Everyone benefits when we take care of teachers. And that’s why union members across the country will be standing with them today.”

