Serious Crash, Old West Coast Road, Darfield - Canterbury

Police are responding to a serious crash that has closed Old West Coast Road at Darfield this evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the Redmonds Road Intersection and was reported about 5pm.

At least one person has been injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media