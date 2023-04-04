Managing Public Funding In An Emergency Response Or Recovery – Observations From Our Work

In emergency response and recovery situations, funding and purchasing decisions often need to be made quickly while still ensuring transparent and accountable decision-making, getting value for money, and acting lawfully.

To help public sector staff who are setting up and running emergency response and recovery initiatives, we have summarised some of the key observations and recommendations from our recent work.

The article includes core principles for funding and purchasing decisions, and key questions for decision makers to consider.

New Deputy Controller and Auditor-General

We have published a statement welcoming Andrew McConnell as our new Deputy Controller and Auditor-General. Andrew’s first day with us will be 1 May.

