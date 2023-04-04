Managing Public Funding In An Emergency Response Or Recovery – Observations From Our Work
In emergency response and recovery situations, funding
and purchasing decisions often need to be made quickly while
still ensuring transparent and accountable decision-making,
getting value for money, and acting lawfully.
To help
public sector staff who are setting up and running emergency
response and recovery initiatives, we have summarised some
of the key observations and recommendations from our recent
work.
The article includes core principles for funding
and purchasing decisions, and key questions for decision
makers to consider.
New Deputy
Controller and Auditor-General
We have published a
statement welcoming Andrew McConnell as our new Deputy
Controller and Auditor-General. Andrew’s first day with us
will be 1 May.
