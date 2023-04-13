Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Water Reform Reset Provides Greater Certainty For Long Term Improvement

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand says the proposal to create ten new regionally-based water services entities provides certainty after weeks of signalling changes to the reform programme.

Chief executive Gillian Blythe says that relative to the current model of 64 water services providers, reducing the number of entities to ten, will provide for better economies of scale and investment as well as opportunities for a more skilled workforce.

“We’ve known for a long time that we need to turn around decades of under-investment in our water infrastructure and we need to do it in a way that is affordable.

“As well as the huge investment needed to upgrade infrastructure, there are major challenges that we need to address, including managing growth and climate change adaptation and mitigation.”

She says today’s announcement means that the water sector can get on with the job of improving water services delivery.

“I’m optimistic this reset provides a pragmatic and affordable way forward.”

For more information contact Communications Manager Debra Harrington on 027 202 8857

Water New Zealand is a national not for profit organisation that promotes the sustainable management and development of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Three Waters (drinking, waste and stormwater).
We provide and share technical advice, innovation and address issues of climate change, resilience and the environment.
Our 3000 members come from the full industry supply chain including professionals, engineers, technicians, consultants, researchers, academics and those employed in all aspects of water service delivery.
We support the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Mana o te Wai.
Ka ora te wai, ka ora te whenua, ka ora ngā tāngata – if the water is healthy, the land is healthy, the people are healthy.

Water New Zealand

