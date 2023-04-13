Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MFAT Launches Consultation On International Climate Negotiations

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has launched a public consultation on Aotearoa New Zealand’s approach to international climate change negotiations.

This is an opportunity for New Zealanders to have their say on our negotiating mandate. The mandate guides New Zealand’s participation in international climate change forums, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recently released report shows an urgent need for more ambitious global action. The IPCC has warned that the world is off track when it comes to meeting the global goal of limiting temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees, and that we need to rapidly reduce emissions.

New Zealand is committed to playing our part. We – along with the rest of the world – are experiencing the impacts of climate change inaction, including more frequent and severe extreme weather events. In the Pacific region, climate change remains the single greatest existential threat to lives and livelihoods.

Last year’s historic outcome on recognising losses and damages from climate change was an important step, but there remains much work to do. COP28 in Dubai later this year will be critical. The refreshed mandate will inform how New Zealand shows up and acts on our commitment to playing our part.

MFAT wants to hear from New Zealanders about what is important to you and how you want to be represented on the world stage when it comes to climate change.

Your feedback will inform advice to Ministers to help us better advocate for New Zealand values and interests at international climate change negotiations.

The consultation will be open from 13 April to 10 May. To give feedback, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade online submission tool at Updating Aotearoa New Zealand's Approach to International Climate Change Negotiations - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Citizen Space (mfat.govt.nz)

Also available online: MFAT launches consultation on international climate negotiations | New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

This media response has been provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. For further information, you can consider submitting a request under the Official Information Act (OIA). You have the right to seek an investigation and review by the Ombudsman of this decision at www.ombudsman.parliament.nz or freephone 0800 802 602.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 