MFAT Launches Consultation On International Climate Negotiations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has launched a public consultation on Aotearoa New Zealand’s approach to international climate change negotiations.

This is an opportunity for New Zealanders to have their say on our negotiating mandate. The mandate guides New Zealand’s participation in international climate change forums, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recently released report shows an urgent need for more ambitious global action. The IPCC has warned that the world is off track when it comes to meeting the global goal of limiting temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees, and that we need to rapidly reduce emissions.

New Zealand is committed to playing our part. We – along with the rest of the world – are experiencing the impacts of climate change inaction, including more frequent and severe extreme weather events. In the Pacific region, climate change remains the single greatest existential threat to lives and livelihoods.

Last year’s historic outcome on recognising losses and damages from climate change was an important step, but there remains much work to do. COP28 in Dubai later this year will be critical. The refreshed mandate will inform how New Zealand shows up and acts on our commitment to playing our part.

MFAT wants to hear from New Zealanders about what is important to you and how you want to be represented on the world stage when it comes to climate change.

Your feedback will inform advice to Ministers to help us better advocate for New Zealand values and interests at international climate change negotiations.

The consultation will be open from 13 April to 10 May. To give feedback, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade online submission tool at Updating Aotearoa New Zealand's Approach to International Climate Change Negotiations - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Citizen Space (mfat.govt.nz)

