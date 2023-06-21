Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Coral Cost Of Bottom Trawling - 200 Tonnes Destroyed In 13 Years

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 8:49 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

A new report showing that commercial fishing ripped up almost 200 tonnes of coral from the seafloor in a 13 year period demonstrates why destructive bottom trawling should be urgently banned from seamounts, say environmentalists.

"Coral is absolutely essential to ocean health", says Greenpeace Aotearoa oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper. "It forms the basis for a range of complex and interconnected ecosystems, providing feeding and breeding grounds for fish and even larger marine mammals such as whales"

" This report confirms what we already know, that bottom trawling is an indiscriminate and destructive fishing method that is lethal to coral - laying waste to the building blocks of ocean life."

Over the time period covered by this report, bottom trawling methods pulled up almost 200 tonnes of coral and were responsible for 99% of total coral ‘bycatch’.

"These numbers are shocking, but are only the tip of the iceberg," says Hooper.

As the draft report highlights, the current methods for calculating the amount of coral hauled up by nets is inconsistent, ranging from fishers "eyeballing" coral catch to observers weighing coral on some boat trips.

"We do not have full observer coverage on New Zealand commercial fishing vessels - in fact for this period less than 30% of deep sea bottom trawling trips were observed. So the actual coral bycatch figure will be far higher."

In addition, most of the coral destroyed by the heavy, weighted trawl nets doesn’t make it up in the nets - with most of it remaining on the seabed. While it’s not an exact science, for every tonne of coral caught in the net, scientists calculate 108 to 340 times that amount is smashed on the seafloor. -

Karli Thomas from the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, says the solutions are very clear.

"We already have the solution: ban bottom trawling from where it does the most damage, starting urgently with seamounts and features where slow-growing, and ancient coral species thrive and support a myriad of marine life," she says.

"Thanks to NIWA scientists we now have up-to-date data on the locations of 1,996 seamounts and features in Aotearoa waters. The government and industry claim they want to "use data to fish with care and precision" - well here is their chance to do just that, by closing those sites to trawling.

"The public mandate for change is clear. Polling shows that the vast majority of New Zealanders oppose bottom trawling on seamounts - with almost 80% agreeing it should be banned. More than 80,000 people have signed petitions calling for the same.

"We can have a fishing industry we are proud of and a thriving ocean full of life - but there is no place for bottom trawling in this future. We’ve already got the locations of seamounts and features within New Zealand waters - these must be closed to avoid the scale of coral bycatch we’re seeing now."

"But in the fishing industry ‘transformation plan’ proposed by the government, there’s no mention of doing this in order to protect marine life."

Says Hooper: "We don’t have the luxury of time to wait, 200 tonnes of biodiversity destruction should be enough for the government to act now.

"It’s time to ban bottom trawling from seamounts so that the ocean has a chance to recover and thrive."

Notes:

DOC report here

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On TOP, And The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. By now, it should be obvious that winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. For example: Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows. The Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, and Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given the Greens a vital backstop.More>>



 
 

Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 