MBIE Opens Consultation On Customer And Product Data Bill

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 8:55 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is seeking feedback on an exposure draft of the Customer and Product Data Bill, which will allow customers to safely access and exchange data held about them.

“Each time customers interact with businesses data is created about them. Used in the right way this data can provide valuable insights to help customers access and compare products that better meet their needs,” says Glen Hildreth, Manager Consumer Policy, MBIE.

This could include tailored advice and insights, product recommendations, or analysing applications for services. The intention of the bill is that such innovation will ultimately increase competition, boost productivity and efficiency for businesses, and save people time and effort.

“The draft Bill builds on international experience and adapts it for Aotearoa New Zealand. It complements existing Privacy Act protections and allows customers to get value from their data while protecting their privacy and data security.

“Trust and consent are cornerstones of the Bill, which requires businesses who wish to access data to be accredited. The Bill only permits data exchanges when the customer has given consent.

“The legislation will be applied gradually across the economy on a sector-by-sector basis. Banking will be the first sector to be designated, building on existing steps taken by the banking industry,” Glen Hildreth said.

The Customer and Product Data Bill is expected to be introduced to the House by the end of the year. It gives effect to the Government’s decision to establish a consumer data right.

This consultation runs until 24 July 2023.

You can learn more and have your say on the draft bill on the MBIE website here: www.mbie.govt.nz/cdr. You can also register your interest in information seminars.

PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

