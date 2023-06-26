Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Prostitution Reform Act 2003 - The Truth Uncovered

Monday, 26 June 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: Wahine Toa

Celebrating 20 years since the day a law was passed to ensure Sex workers safety would definitely be a day to celebrate if it were true. Every day a sex worker wakes up alive to hold her children or hug her loved ones is especially something to be celebrated, because all their lives are especially valued and recognised.

However not all in the Sex Trade have a reason to celebrate as the Prostitution Reform Act 2003 silences the many voices that no one hears, these being mostly women and children of colour with vulnerabilities..

Wahine Toa Rising co - founder and Survivor Ally-Marie Diamond says “Many voices go unheard in this continued debate. No one is arguing that Sex workers should not be decriminalised. We absolutely agree they should be. However with Domestic Violence, Coercion and Trafficking on the rise we recognise full decriminalisation is only feeding and encouraging behaviours, especially from sex buyers, that we are all so desperately trying to erase.”

Wahine Toa Rising is a survivor-led organisation in New Zealand and Australia who support people who are being exploited in the sex trade with the majority they support being women, Diamond says, “Many women Wahine Toa Rising supports have been trafficked as children and report being too afraid to approach police for fear of reprisal from their pimps, managers, peers, and even families. Due to this fear they go unheard and unseen.

It seems the only voices taken into consideration are the voices the Government can hear, and those they can see, but how about those many voices that remain hidden. Even just over the past year we have seen many articles published in regards to many brave women coming forward because they are not being heard, working conditions being poor, women still being controlled by managers, owners. Women, men and children not being protected under PRA 2003 because they are not included or non NZ citizens, There are countless articles in New Zealand on the exploitation and violence occurring within the sex trade especially as the housing crisis worsens and homelessness numbers rise.

In an article published by Affirm Hawaii The Failure of the “New Zealand Model” According to Māori Women the writer states “Demographics within New Zealand’s prostitution industry remain divided along racial and gendered lines — overwhelmingly women, with Maori and Pasifika disproportionately represented. Comprising roughly 16% of the population, it is concerning that Māori represent 31.7% of those in prostitution. Māori and Pasifika are more likely to be in the poorest paid and most dangerous setting — street work — than any other ethnicity (63.9% and just under 9.4% respectively). Both Māori and Pasifika are more likely to have entered the industry under the age of 16 than Pakeha (Caucasians), with Māori five times more likely: about a third of Māori participants enter under 18, with Māori twice as likely to have entered at ages 16 and 17. There are clear data gaps (the most recent data is from 2007), but based on what is known, the statistics are pretty damning.

So as many come together to celebrate 20 years since the PRA 2003 passed let's remember those lives that have been tragically lost, those who continue to suffer, who have no voice or have been coerced, forced. Let’s remember the children who are not counted, who are ignored and silenced. Most importantly let's remember that our human rights are for ALL not just the few, and finally We are all worthy of so much more than being bought and sold like slaves for someone else’s sexual pleasures.

To read more survivor stories, or share your own anonymously, head over to wahinetoarising.nz

Women that need support during this time can contact us here via messenger.

https://www.facebook.com/WahineToaRising

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wahine Toa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 
ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More>>


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More>>


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More>>

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 