Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Justice System And Society Need To Keep Pace With Victims’ Needs

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Victim Support

Changes are needed so that victims of crime feel safe to report crime and seek help. 

Victim Support, the charity that supported more than 46,000 victims of crime, trauma and suicide last year, says the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey released today continues to show a worrying trend that most New Zealanders are not reporting crime. 

Victim Support spokesperson Dr Petrina Hargrave said the organisation was concerned that the proportion of adults who experienced fraud and deception had increased from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, while only 6.5 per cent of fraud and cybercrime was reported to police. 

“Our biggest concern is that victims are remaining invisible and not getting the support they need. Behind these statistics are New Zealanders who are suffering alone.” 

Dr Hargrave said last year victims of fraud and cybercrime made up only 1.4 per cent of Victim Support’s clients. 

“We know this is just the tip of the iceberg, so as a society we need to start addressing barriers to reporting crime and seeking help if we want to prevent crime and support victims.” 

Dr Hargrave said fraud victims commonly experienced “victim blaming” and there was a societal narrative that they had been fooled or duped and therefore responsible for what happened to them. 

“To make sense of bad things happening, society tends to blame victims, and we do see this in fraud cases. Victim blaming is a rampant form of revictimisation that can prevent victims from coming forward and can prolong their suffering. 

“When you add that to the fear many victims feel about engaging with the criminal justice system, you can see why people end up hiding away and not getting justice or the support they need to recover from crime.” 

Dr Hargrave said victims often needed support to report the crime in the first place and to engage with the justice system. 

An independent evaluation of Victim Support’s services showed that 37 per cent of victims would have dropped out of the criminal justice process if it weren’t for the support they received from the organisation. 

“These statistics tell us what victims need. We need a justice system and support in society that reinforces that victims did the right thing by reporting crime.” 

She said the impact of fraud and cybercrime was devastating financially and emotionally, which was why victims needed empathy and support. 

Anyone who experienced a crime in New Zealand was entitled to free support, something Victim Supports offers regardless of whether they reported the crime or how trivial it seemed, said Dr Hargrave. 

“Many victims tell us how helpful it is to have someone outside the family to talk to. Often after receiving emotional and practical support, victims feel empowered to report the crime, but the support is there even if you choose not to.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Victim Support on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media Bingeing On Foreign News Narratives

Gosh. According to a tip leaked to a journalist from the Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, our Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago. Co-incidentally, this elderly revelation was published on the eve of a visit to China by PM Chris Hipkins, and got splashed over the New Zealand media just as Hipkins and his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 