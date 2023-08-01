Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises, Says NZCTU

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions has today released costings showing a current funding shortfall of at least $3.3-5.2 billion in the National Party’s tax and spending plans.

The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of National’s publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or were too vague to be included in the analysis.

NZCTU Economist Craig Renney says the shortfall raises concerns about the impact on crucial public services that New Zealanders rely upon.

“Our costings show National has spent around two dollars for every dollar available over the next
three years. Further billions are likely from the policies that they have not yet costed or will likely announce on the campaign trail.

“A shortfall of this magnitude can only be accounted for by raising debt, increasing other taxes, or slashing funding for critical public services like healthcare, education, and police.

“Given National has ruled out raising debt or increasing taxes, this can only mean billions of dollars in cuts to our already stretched public services. Cuts of this scale would have severe consequences for the people who depend on these services and the workers who deliver them.

“National must be upfront about where these cuts would come from. New Zealanders deserve to know long before the election what programmes will be cut, what investment wouldn’t get made, and how National will balance the books – because on these plans they aren’t."

The NZCTU took on this task of costing National’s policies as, in contrast to other opposition parties in recent elections, National has yet to release its fully costed fiscal plan.

“It is essential for opposition parties to be transparent and accountable by sharing comprehensive fiscal plans. National cannot promise billions in tax cuts and pretend there will be no impact on our stretched public services.

“If National disagrees with this analysis, we invite them to present a fully costed alternative budget of their own, one that costs all of their policies and is clear about where the money will come from, including which public services will be cut.”

Methodology

The NZCTU's analysis is based on publicly available information from the Treasury and IRD. The NZCTU has used the most generous interpretations when costing National's policies. Even when disagreeing with National's costings of their own policies, the NZCTU used National’s figures.

According to Treasury, there is $3.5 billion of new operational spending available in each of the 3 years of the next term.

Treasury also notes that at least $2.8 billion in cost pressures funding will be needed in each year to maintain our existing public services. This figure is just to keep delivering the same services as the previous year. It does not account for population increase, demographic changes, or new services.

That leaves around $700 million in ‘new’ money that is available each year, or $4.2 billion over three years.

National has set out between $7.5 billion and $9.4 billion of new spending over that period that we can identify based on their tax and spending commitments that are able to be costed. This is two dollars for every dollar available, leading to a fiscal gap of at least $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion.

No costs have been assigned to National's vaguer policy commitments, although they should provide that analysis. This costing also assumes no further policies from National during the election campaign, or any governing partners’ policies. It also provided no contingency for emerging needs such as natural disasters or future Budgets. This is the minimum amount that they will need to cut to balance the books.

The analysis and the numbers within were reviewed by Dr Geoff Bertram, Economist and Former Senior Associate at the Institute of Government and Policy Studies at Victoria University.

The figures do not take into account the National Party’s transport announcement yesterday, though as these are delivered through the National Land Transport Fund, they will not have a material impact on the NZCTU’s costings.
 

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Roy Morgan: National/Act NZ On 47.5% Are Set For A Majority Of Seats At This Year’s New Zealand Election

Support for National has increased for the first time this year in July, up 3.5% points to 33.5%, while support for potential coalition partners Act NZ was down 1% point to 14%.
The rise in support for National means the two parties are set to capture a slim majority of seats in the Parliament if this level of support is repeated at this year’s election set for October. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 