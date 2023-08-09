Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Enviro Groups Slam Decision To Continue Trawling Hauraki Gulf

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

News today that the government will allow bottom trawling to continue in large areas of the Hauraki Gulf is being met by strong opposition from an alliance of groups campaigning to get the destructive fishing method out of the marine park.

Released today, the decision is part of the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan, and while offering some protection it still allows bottom trawling to continue in large areas of the marine park euphemistically dubbed "trawl corridors".

Members of the Hauraki Gulf Alliance, a diverse group of organisations, including LegaSea, Forest & Bird, WWF-New Zealand and Greenpeace are frustrated by the decision, saying it goes against public opinion and the scientific evidence that shows bottom trawl methods destroy marine ecosystems and contribute to the decline of the Hauraki Gulf.

"This decision is extremely disappointing and a massive missed opportunity to protect the Hauraki Gulf in its entirety ", says Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper.

"Bottom trawling is the most destructive fishing method there is, bulldozing the seafloor and indiscriminately destroying marine ecosystems. To give the Hauraki Gulf - Tīkapa Moana a chance to recover and thrive, bottom trawling has got to stop completely in all areas of the Gulf, and to do that we need bold action from the government, not more concessions to the fishing industry."

"The Minister’s decision allowing bottom trawling to continue in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park is counter-productive to restoring the seabed and ocean life. The collapse and recent closure of the entire east coast scallop fishery ought to have been a signal that the marine environment is struggling. Over 36,000 people have clearly said they want bottom trawling and dredging gone from the Gulf. We can and must do better to enhance the Gulf, for our kids and future generations", says LegaSea’s spokesperson Benn Winlove.

"The government has missed an important opportunity to end bottom trawling in the Hauraki Gulf. This hampers the much-needed efforts to urgently restore the mauri of Tīkapa Moana. Our campaign to end this completely inappropriate and destructive fishing method continues. We will not stop here. There is no place for bottom trawling in a decimated ocean environment that needs our help more than ever. When the government consults on the Hauraki Gulf bottom trawl areas, it’s vital that the New Zealand public send a clear message that it needs to end", says Forest & Bird Hauraki Gulf coordinator Bianca Ranson.

"We acknowledge there are positive steps being taken towards marine protection in the Hauraki Gulf; however we remain disappointed with the decision to continue bottom trawling in some corridors. The marine ecosystems in the Gulf have been suffering for a long time and need urgent action. Thousands of New Zealanders, who signed our petition to put an end to these destructive fishing methods, have been ignored. Banning damaging bottom-contact fishing methods is a critical step in the journey to a healthy Tīkapa Moana," says WWF-New Zealand Advisor, Conservation Impact, Carolyn Aguilar

In June, members of the Hauraki Gulf Alliance, a diverse range of recreational fishing, environmental, law, corporate and business organisations, delivered a petition signed by over 36,000 people to parliament calling for a ban on trawl methods in the Gulf. A horizon poll also showed strong public support for a ban with 84% of people living around the Gulf wanting bottom trawling gone.

Earlier in the year, hundreds turned out for a flotilla at Mission Bay to oppose the continued trawling of the Marine Park, depoying banners from boats, kayaks and on the beach.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal And Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be being told, would have had the business nous and deal-making expertise to pull off such a forward looking partnership, of the very sort that the climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More

Defence: Andrew Little Attacks China

The latest Defence Policy Strategy Statement marks a definite shift in NZ’s attitude to China. In belligerent language, it portrays China as “the major driver for the new era of strategic competition among states” and denounces Beijing for seeking “to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia.” More



 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 