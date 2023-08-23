Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Take Care When Merging - Public Datasets And Privacy

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

The manipulation of data from two different government data sets has created an educational opportunity for the wider community.

The creators of the website, whatdoesmylandlordown.org (WDMLO), a site that listed property owners and their address, built their web platform by merging two different data sets sourced from publicly available information held by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

"The WDMLO algorithm used to manipulate the data for publishing on the website created information that was inaccurate. As a result, people were identified as owners of properties that they did not own. Our office received complaints from people reporting emotional and reputational harm", says Deputy Privacy Commissioner Liz MacPherson.

"This is an example of the perils of merging data without taking into consideration that what you end up with might no longer represent facts. Two data sets don’t always add up to what you think they should."

Launched early in February, whatdoesmylandlordown.org quickly garnered attention from the public.

"My Office started receiving complaints about information on the WDMLO website identifying individuals as owners of properties soon after," says the Deputy Commissioner.

"The key message here for anyone using data from other providers is that they’re responsible for ensuring the data they’re creating is accurate."

"While the source agency for the information you use has responsibilities, you must take care to ensure any data manipulation you may complete to get the data ready for your own use, doesn’t then alter the accuracy of the data.," says the Deputy Commissioner.

The problem in this case is in the algorithm WDMLO used to combine the data sets. It identified people as owners of properties when they weren’t.

"The accuracy issues arose when people shared common names. The way the information was presented did not differentiate between them.

"We note WDMLO did try and remedy the situation, but we were not satisfied that the steps taken were enough to address this problem They have been found in breach of the Privacy Act."

The Privacy Commissioner made the decision to provide public comment on the details of this case, because it provides a cautionary example in an increasingly data-driven world.

The decision was made in the context of our Compliance and Regulatory Action Framework and Naming Policy.

"This is a valuable lesson for everyone who uses data," says Liz.

For more information, please read the case note.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Teaching Kids About Finance & The FIFA Women's World Cup

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More


Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy & The Veneration Of Money

Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More


  • Out-Link Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream

    •  
     
    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said. More

    ALSO:


    Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

    Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

    “Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

    NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


    Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

    Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     