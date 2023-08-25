Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Politicians Must Address The Cow In The Room This Election

Friday, 25 August 2023, 8:12 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

With just fifty days until the 2023 election, Greenpeace Aotearoa is calling on all political parties to step up and commit to bold and urgent climate action. The organisation says that this year’s election must be a climate election, as the climate crisis hits communities around the world.

Christine Rose, Greenpeace spokesperson, says "From Tairāwhiti in Aotearoa to Maui in Hawai’i, we’re seeing the climate crisis unfold around the world. As we get closer to the 2023 election, people are calling for strong leadership on climate action. But our political leaders have not yet stepped up to the task.

"It’s time for all politicians to address the cow in the room. All political parties must have a credible plan to cut climate pollution from Big Dairy.

"When it comes to intensive dairy, both the National and Labour Party have kicked the can down the road over successive parliamentary terms, but we cannot afford more delays on tackling New Zealand’s worst climate polluter.

"Climate change hit home for New Zealanders this year. From Cyclone Gabrielle, to the Auckland Anniversary floods, and the severe drought experienced by much of the South Island, climate change is here and we need real action to address it," says Rose.

"New Zealanders around the country campaigned for a ban on oil and gas exploration off our coastlines, and in 2018, we won. But even that is at risk, with the National Party committing to bring back the search for new offshore oil and gas to burn. It’s clear that this election will define climate action here in Aotearoa for years to come.

"It’s time for all political parties to deliver on the right to a safe and stable climate and healthy environment. This must be a climate election, because everything is on the line."

 

ENDS

 

For more information contact:

Christine Rose, spokesperson, Greenpeace Aotearoa: 021-056-3784

Rhiannon Mackie, communications and media specialist, Greenpeace Aotearoa: 027-244-6729

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     