Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Orange Roughy Catch Limit A Good Start, But Seamount Trawling Ban Necessary, Say Environmentalists

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Environmentalists have welcomed news that the orange roughy catch will be cut by 40%, but say the need for a bottom trawling ban on seamounts is more urgent than ever.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking announced a cut to the orange roughy catch today as part of the October Sustainability Rounds, which confirms catch limits for the 2023-24 fishing year.

The review that was used to inform these catch limits, published by Fisheries New Zealand in July, showed serious concerns for orange roughy populations - with groups of spawning fish disappearing from common breeding grounds, and bottom trawlers having to fish for far longer, yet still catching fewer fish.

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper says cutting the catch is a step in the right direction, but that the government must close seamounts to bottom trawling to ensure long-term sustainability.

"Bottom trawlers target orange roughy while they are spawning over seamounts - which are hotspots of biodiversity," she says.

"In doing so, they devastate these habitats - destroying thousands of kilograms of coral every year - and catch the fish while they’re trying to rebuild their numbers.

"It is unsurprising then that scientific research, released by the government itself, shows that groups of spawning fish are disappearing from the seamounts targeted by bottom trawlers, and that they’re having to fish for hours longer yet still not catching as many fish.

"The only seamount with an increasing number of orange roughy on it is one that has been closed to bottom trawling since 2001.

"This research shows us two things: orange roughy populations have been decimated by bottom trawling, but that recovery is possible if seamounts are closed to the method."

Karli Thomas from the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC) highlights the huge data gaps for the orange roughy fishery.

"There is no stock assessment for key parts of this fishery," she says.

"That’s because new science last year showed that the full breeding age of orange roughy is far higher than previously estimated, leading scientists to withdraw previous stock assessments as they were no longer reliable.

"The health of the main orange roughy population is completely unknown, but despite that, orange roughy is being exported from New Zealand with a so-called "blue tick" of sustainability from the Marine Stewardship Council - it’s absolute greenwash."

Another report released by the Department of Conservation this year revealed that commercial fishing has reported dragging up more than 200 tonnes of coral over a thirteen-year period. Of that total coral capture, 99% of it came from bottom trawling, and 86% occurred in areas that correlate with this same orange roughy fishery.

Thomas says: "Nobody wants a dead, empty ocean. But to avoid that we need the government to put ocean health first, ban bottom trawling on seamounts, and give these areas a shot at recovery."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 