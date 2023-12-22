Fast-track Consents Granted For Two Solar Farms In Waikato

Two Waikato solar farm applications have been granted resource consent, subject to conditions, by two independent panels.

Rangiriri Solar Farm

Rangiriri Solar Farm Limited and Transpower New Zealand Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves constructing a solar farm on approximately 58 hectares of land.

Waerenga Solar Farm

Waerenga Solar Farm Limited and Transpower New Zealand Limited also applied for resource consent under the Act. The Waerenga application involves constructing a solar farm on approximately 85-90 hectares of land and includes a substation and transmission lines and cables.

The resource consent conditions for both applications are available in the decision reports which are linked below.

The applications were lodged on 7 July 2023 and the decisions were made by two independent consenting panels on 22 December 2023.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making process. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Rangiriri Solar Farm decision report

Read the Waerenga Solar Farm decision report

More about fast-track consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

