The Government Is Going Backwards If Live Export Returns

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) has witnessed an outpouring of public support in its urgent campaign against the proposed reversal of the live animal export ban. Within a short period, 500 emails were delivered to Ministers through the webpage alone from concerned citizens across New Zealand who stand united in protecting the welfare of animals and preserving the nation's reputation.

Danette Wereta, spokesperson for the AJP, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response and emphasised that the quick mobilisation reflects the shared values of New Zealanders. "It's heartening to see so many people coming together to speak up for the welfare of animals and the reputation of our country. The response is a clear indication that the majority of New Zealanders do not want to see live exports return."

Responding to the surge in support, Wereta commented, "It's not surprising that New Zealanders are against the reintroduction of live export. The reasons cited for bringing it back simply don't add up, as highlighted in the AJP letter."

In the wake of the recent global coverage of the live export ship MV Bahijah, stranded in the Red Sea en route from Australia to the Middle East, Wereta stated, "The incident involving the MV Bahijah is heartbreaking and serves as an example of how a nation's reputation can be severely harmed. It reinforces our stance that upgraded ships do not mitigate the fundamental issues associated with live animal exports."

AJP's campaign highlights the risks associated with overturning the ban, with the potential damage to New Zealand's clean, green image, established animal welfare standards, and international standing. Bringing back live export is taking a big step backwards.

"AJP is committed to exposing the flaws in the arguments advocating for the reinstatement of live exports. Our campaign aims to ensure that both ethical values and the long-term sustainability of our nation take precedence over short-term financial gains," added Wereta.

AJP encourages all concerned citizens to join the movement by signing and sharing the letter addressed to key government officials. Head to the Animal Justice Parties website and submit an email yourself. It takes less than a minute: https://animaljustice.org.nz/protect-the-ban-on-live-export/ The campaign seeks to affirm that the majority of New Zealanders are aligned in their commitment to the welfare of animals and the protection of the nation's reputation on the global stage.

Gordon Campbell: On Treaty Principles, And Nikki Haley’s False Dawn


So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

