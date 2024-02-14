Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘Dictatorship At Its Worst,’ Ngāti Ruanui Opposes Governments Fast-track Consenting

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 9:05 am
Press Release: Ngati Ruanui

Ngāti Ruanui Iwi is opposing new fast-track consenting legislation following a letter received from Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for Resource Management Reform.

As part of the Government’s 100 day plan, a fast-track consenting regime for local, regional, or nationally significant infrastructure and development projects is being planned under urgency.

“The ‘fast track’ bill will undermine not only the rights of iwi but also stop the community from having any say on projects that will impact them directly. This is one of the biggest steps backward for environmental protection and will send us back to the 1970s and 1980s,” said Tumu Whakaae, Haimona Maruera.

“There is little constraint on the fast-track consenting proposal. Everything becomes open to referral to this new way of consent. It is wreckless.

“What is equally concerning is the fact the new legislation will “trump” all other legalisation where authority is required such as the Conservation Act and the Exclusive Economic Zone legislation out to 200 nautical miles.

“Any protection you thought you had and even the ability to submit your concerns, are gone.

“It is also alarming that the ability to decline projects under this new fast track approach will be almost impossible with Ministers planning to hold the ultimate approval rights.

“This type of approach opens the possibility of private developers to lobby ministers especially in areas such as offshore mining and using resources in the conversation estate.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It was shameful that the Minister and Ministry for the Environment gave less than 10 working days to respond to the fast-track consenting being proposed. This is not consultation but rather a dictatorship,” said Maruera.

“Ngāti Ruanui will continue to oppose this fast track consenting all the way, along with any other proposals in the environment space which erodes our hard-fought rights as mana whenua.”

Ngāti Ruanui is seeking urgent discussions with the Minister.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2402/Min_Bishop_letter_01022024.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ngati Ruanui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Misleading Policy Packaging


Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 