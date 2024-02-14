Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mātauranga ILG Welcomes Discussion On Māori Education

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Matauranga ILG

Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group (MILG) and Pou Tangata welcomes the discussion on Māori education achievement following the group’s first hui with Education Minister, Hon Erica Stanford, in Waitangi last week.

“I was encouraged by the Minister’s focus on better outcomes for all and in particular the ways in which these outcomes could be achieved,” says Ms Olivia Hall, Chair of Mātauranga ILG.

“Of particular note was the Minister’s focus on utilising data to identify initiatives that solve a specific and direct need.”

Mātauranga ILG currently has work underway that will develop a full system map of the direct education touchpoints for ākonga and whānau. The mapping will support whānau, hapū and iwi navigate the complexity of the education system by understanding how Government legislation and policies impact ākonga education experiences.

“An example that comes to mind is our tamariki who attend tangihanga or national kaupapa with their whānau, go on to be listed with the same attendance code as students who have chosen not to go to school. This means the state considers them truant, when they are instead being raised in their own culture while upholding their duty to their whānau,” says Ms Hall.

Mātauranga ILG is encouraged by the Minister’s willingness to create an education system that allows for improved choice with better achievement outcomes.

“We look forward to working with the Minister, and providing insights and data that ensures Māori are best served through an outcomes focused approach.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Matauranga ILG on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 