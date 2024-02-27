Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Productivity Commission Releases Business By The Numbers

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Productivity Commission

The New Zealand Productivity Commission | Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa has released Business by the numbers, a report looking at the performance of businesses that make up the economy.

Businesses lie at the heart of the economy. They are the places where people come together to provide things that others want enough to part with their hard-earned cash.

However, much of the debate about the economy is based on little evidence on what businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand actually do. Business by the numbers, is a companion report to the Commission’s Productivity by the numbers report which was published in June 2023.

Productivity by the numbers provides a ‘top down’ perspective of the New Zealand economy, looking at New Zealand’s productivity performance and its underlying causes. Business by the numbers aims to provide an understanding of the nature and characteristics of the businesses in our communities.

Productivity Commission Chair, Dr Ganesh Nana says, "business is at the centre of any economic system - it is where people gather and see opportunities to be grasped, risks to be tackled, dreams to be nurtured, tested, and fulfilled.

"It is a place where people and communities can together foster expectations and innovations, and aspirations of better futures can be pursued."

The report looks at the inputs that businesses use - labour, capital, technology - to produce goods and services, the activities that they engage in, and the environment in which they operate. It is designed as a resource for policy makers, commentators, businesspeople, and anyone else with an interest in understanding and improving businesses in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Using data from the Business Operations Survey (BOS), an annual three- (sometimes four) part modular survey, which began in 2005, Business by the numbers unlocks rich data for all to use, making links to New Zealand or international literature to provide readers with references to broaden their understanding.

The information used in the report comes from respondents within firms, providing a unique insight into the activities and motivations of New Zealand businesses.

Dr Nana noted that the report looks at the experiences and practices of New Zealand businesses. Understanding them, what makes them successful, and the hurdles they face, is fundamental to driving New Zealand’s prosperity and wellbeing.

"Perhaps the biggest conclusion one can draw from Business by the numbers is that there is no such thing as a typical business - the figures in the report describe the experience of over forty thousand of them.

"We hope that in this report, we have opened a window to what goes on in New Zealand businesses and highlighted an important resource to help build understanding.

"We may not know where our future is going to take us, but we can be sure that the tens of thousands of businesses in New Zealand, and the many more yet to be born, will be where ideas are formed and turned into goods and services. This will shape our prosperity and wellbeing for all New Zealanders, current and future generations to come," says Dr Nana.

The full report is available on the Commission's website here.

See also Productivity Commission | Productivity by the numbers.

Following the closure of the Productivity Commission on Thursday, 29 February 2024, the website will become the responsibility of the Treasury and access to the Commission's research, reports and information about productivity and wellbeing will continue to be available - see Productivity Commission

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Productivity Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 

Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 