Is Mr Seymour Intending To Increase Staffing To Cover His Latest Brain Wave?

Seymour said he hoped the Government would make progress on an ambitious student data collection programme to track the effectiveness of the Government’s various student interventions — such as school lunches.

Do you think that every intervention will automatically result in an immediate positive outcome in a child?

Are interventions that improve a child’s life and well-being, but not necessarily an immediate curriculum outcome, to be disregarded?

Mr Seymour, time to get over the political rhetoric, you are our Minister. You are now there to help us, not hinder and further detract from what we are trying to do.

Tell me Mr Seymour, who is going to be entering all this data? My teachers?

My teachers, like all around New Zealand, are already snowed under… teaching, analysing recording, …yes we do keep records.. dealing with huge behavioural problems, totally underfunded special education needs, changes foisted upon us by successive politicians with their bright ideas….. Working with little support from the underfunded agencies tasked to supposedly provide this help…, working with children and whanau who are dysfunctional because of years of successive government mismanagement of our society’s needs… and now our latest politician’s bright spark of an idea is not to provide the necessary resourcing, but instead, require more form filling in order that he can actually minimise the miserable help we are currently getting!

Mr Seymour no wonder no one now wants to be a teacher. No wonder we have the problems we have. It’s time you faced the reality we deal with… instead of foisting your latest bright idea on us.

