Government Needs To Stop Tinkering And Pop The Ballooning Bureaucracy

Reacting to the recent announcement that the Government
plans to reduce staffing levels at the Ministry of Health
and Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), Taxpayers’ Union
Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:
“This
fat-trimming goes nowhere near far enough. Since 2017,
MPI’s bureaucracy has grown by 52%, forcing taxpayers to
pay the wages of an additional 1,227 public
servants.
“The cries of austerity simply do not
stack up when less than one in five of the additional
bureaucrats are being laid off.
“The Health Ministry
can also go a lot further by cutting most of its outright
dumb spending and the jobs that go with it. From the $330k
advertising campaign highlighting how bad the Ministry
was doing to the $100k
new Smokefree2025 logo, the Government is spoilt for
choice for savings if it’s willing to look for
them.
“While job losses in the public sector are
very visible, we cannot forget that every job in the public
sector costs private sector jobs, as money is sucked away
from consumers and productive businesses. We cannot let
fear-mongering from the self-interested PSA union get in the
way of the changes this country desperately
needs.”
